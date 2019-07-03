MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1234.80 N/A -3.15 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 183.77% and its average price target is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.