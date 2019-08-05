MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

We will be contrasting the differences between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 1113.32 N/A -3.14 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Kura Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 70.8% respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders are 19.39%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has stronger performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.