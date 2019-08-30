MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 248.58 N/A -3.14 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.65 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 1,409.43% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 10.9%. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.