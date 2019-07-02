MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1245.11 N/A -3.15 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Enochian Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc. Its rival Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders are 19.39%. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.