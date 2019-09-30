MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 57,243,460.76% -79.6% -59.3% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 315,710,723.19% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Arcus Biosciences Inc. which has a 12.9 Current Ratio and a 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s upside potential is 150.78% at a $40 consensus price target. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 141.76% and its consensus price target is $22. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MeiraGTx Holdings plc seems more appealing than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 47.6% respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders are 19.39%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.