MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 941.29 N/A -3.14 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 20.08 N/A -2.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 84.84% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 0%. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc was more bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.