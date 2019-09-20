MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

We will be comparing the differences between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 247.84 N/A -3.14 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.10 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Altimmune Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Altimmune Inc. which has a 13.4 Current Ratio and a 13.4 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Altimmune Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has an average price target of $40, and a 113.33% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 14.29% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Altimmune Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.