MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

This is a contrast between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 271.82 N/A -3.14 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$40 is MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 103.67%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 498.29% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than MeiraGTx Holdings plc as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 69.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.