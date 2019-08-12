MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

This is a contrast between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 917.92 N/A -3.14 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 16.26 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, which is potential 44.68% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 94.9%. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc was more bullish than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.