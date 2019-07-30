MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) Reaches $27.91 After 8.00% Down Move; CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (CRERF) Shorts Decreased By 13.98%

The stock of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 144,139 shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $930.59 million company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $25.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MGTX worth $74.45 million less.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding firm for MeiraGTx Limited that operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. The company has market cap of $930.59 million. The firm develops various novel gene therapy treatments for a range of inherited and acquired disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGA3 that is in pre-clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of grade 2 or 3 xerostomia; and AAV-UPF1 that is in pre-clinical studies to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.