MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) Reaches $21.56 After 8.00% Down Move; Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Had 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9800 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. See Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $85.0000 100.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

17/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $66 New Target: $74 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

The stock of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 15.72% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 973,665 shares traded or 554.27% up from the average. MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has risen 211.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $718.87M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $19.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MGTX worth $57.51M less.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding firm for MeiraGTx Limited that operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. The company has market cap of $718.87 million. The firm develops various novel gene therapy treatments for a range of inherited and acquired disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGA3 that is in pre-clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of grade 2 or 3 xerostomia; and AAV-UPF1 that is in pre-clinical studies to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The stock increased 2.82% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 1.55M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets

