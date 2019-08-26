MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 259.80 N/A -3.14 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.65 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and XOMA Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and XOMA Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc. Its rival XOMA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. XOMA Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and XOMA Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively XOMA Corporation has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 50.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders are 19.39%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock price has bigger growth than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.