MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparing side by side

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 235.48 N/A -3.14 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MeiraGTx Holdings plc and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9 and 30.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 103.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 45.61% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that MeiraGTx Holdings plc appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 34.5% respectively. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.