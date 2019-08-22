MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Contrasting side by side

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 266.07 N/A -3.14 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 37.88 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Synlogic Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Synlogic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Synlogic Inc. has an average price target of $2, with potential downside of -35.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.