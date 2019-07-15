MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1241.17 N/A -3.15 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Sesen Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 45.1%. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 130.5% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.