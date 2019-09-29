MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparing side by side

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 8 0.55 25.32M -3.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Prothena Corporation plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 57,071,213.64% -79.6% -59.3% Prothena Corporation plc 306,909,090.91% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc. Its rival Prothena Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Prothena Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 152.53% upside potential and an average target price of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Insiders held roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 7 of the 11 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.