MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparing side by side

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 896.69 N/A -3.14 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 25.88 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 152.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are held by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.