MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Contrasting side by side

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1241.17 N/A -3.15 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.34 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 2.5%. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.