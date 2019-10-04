MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 -2.97 11.38M -3.14 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 58,902,691.51% -79.6% -59.3% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 12.4 and 12.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is $40, with potential upside of 147.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 11.6%. Insiders held roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. Comparatively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.