MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparison side by side

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 244.24 N/A -3.14 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. MeiraGTx Holdings plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average target price and a 194.77% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 33.4% respectively. Insiders owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Comparatively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.