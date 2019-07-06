MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparison side by side

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1185.53 N/A -3.15 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 83.38 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $33.5, which is potential 379.26% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.