MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1141.78 N/A -3.15 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 52.9% respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders are 19.39%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 130.5% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.