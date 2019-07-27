MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparison side by side

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1188.93 N/A -3.15 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.20 N/A -1.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 23.56% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 76.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has stronger performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.