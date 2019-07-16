MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparing side by side

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1218.66 N/A -3.15 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 358.29 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, CorMedix Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock price has bigger growth than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.