MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1230.13 N/A -3.15 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 2.90 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are held by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock price has bigger growth than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.