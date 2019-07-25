MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1179.58 N/A -3.15 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.21 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 4.7 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Insiders held 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc was less bullish than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.