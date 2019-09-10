MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Contrasting side by side

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 256.68 N/A -3.14 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 896.02 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Ardelyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 106.29% for MeiraGTx Holdings plc with average target price of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 82.8% respectively. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has stronger performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.