MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparing side by side

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 1086.56 N/A -3.14 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.