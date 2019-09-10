Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Upped Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding; Foundry Partners Decreased Ceco Environmental (CECE) Stake by $1.85 Million

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 12,130 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $105.28. About 709,158 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ceco Environmental (CECE) by 35.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 264,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The institutional investor held 490,960 shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 755,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.07M market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 45,399 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,961 shares to 29,643 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,215 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 92nd Annual FFA Convention with Limited Edition T-Shirt Fundraiser – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of Tractor Supply Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:TSCO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting TSCO Put And Call Options For April 26th – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRA, CLVS, TSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: WEC Energy, Tractor Supply and C.H. Robinson – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 73,500 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 7,090 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 971,687 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 924 shares. Argi Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 4,954 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 9,700 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Scout Invs invested 0.57% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp owns 114,446 shares. Eqis Mgmt has 3,266 shares. Allstate Corporation has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 6,025 shares. Moors Cabot owns 2,134 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,882 are held by Dupont Mgmt. Savant Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd reported 5,840 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 167,799 shares to 881,518 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) by 89,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CECE’s profit will be $5.04 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetra Tech Wins $46 Million Single-Award Contract From TAM – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why CECO Environmental (CECE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation (ROK) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims View – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Terex (TEX) Misses on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Lowers Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bancorp accumulated 11,957 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,510 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Co. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 22,900 shares stake. 22,790 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Management. Bard Associates Inc has 11,725 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has 112,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 2,200 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,974 shares. International Gp owns 19,344 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 47,157 shares stake. Moreover, Legal And General Public Ltd has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 4,567 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 90,474 shares in its portfolio. Martin & Com Tn owns 168,551 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $63,620 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by Liner David B, worth $20,700.