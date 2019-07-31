Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position in D R Horton (DHI) as Share Price Rose; Jlb & Associates Has Cut Its Holding in Rollins (ROL) by $782,034 as Stock Price Declined

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,218 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 29,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.73% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 7.82 million shares traded or 116.96% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Rollins (ROL) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 19,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, down from 361,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Rollins for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 1.51M shares traded or 2.55% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corp reported 5,500 shares stake. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 3.11M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,166 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dudley Shanley accumulated 7.69% or 717,947 shares. First Amer Financial Bank stated it has 11,200 shares. Windward Management Ca reported 6,663 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fdx Inc accumulated 26,226 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4,812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Global Thematic Partners Ltd Llc invested 1.36% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 1.30M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Comm. Cannell Peter B Com has 78,375 shares. 6,452 were reported by Conning. Moreover, Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 3.37% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 191,764 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 2,721 shares to 12,247 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,015 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Fil Ltd invested in 45 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt, France-based fund reported 23,413 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited reported 10,070 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Limited Liability Com, Florida-based fund reported 8,755 shares. Davenport & Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 404,765 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 54,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Mitsubishi Ufj And invested in 0.08% or 522,060 shares. Atria Invs Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 7,364 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 12,300 shares. Bamco Ny reported 1.20M shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 59,718 shares.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.05 million for 38.65 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 3,510 shares to 90,922 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV).