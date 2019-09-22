Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Cintas (CTAS) Holding as Share Price Rose; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by $9.45 Million as Shares Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 1,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 8,804 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 10,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 1.14 million shares traded or 98.86% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 481.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 337,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 407,548 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77 million, up from 70,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.32M shares traded or 124.49% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $224.33 million for 29.65 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,339 shares to 52,709 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability owns 1.23% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 127,507 shares. Peapack Gladstone invested in 954 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.16% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 82,945 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,959 shares. The Korea-based Korea has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Geode Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.29 million shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 27,580 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 7,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 1,132 shares. Old Fincl Bank In invested in 0.19% or 15,737 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested 0.61% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Miller Invest Ltd Partnership invested in 1,001 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 3,989 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 36,037 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,139 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 216,224 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 427,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Muhlenkamp Incorporated holds 0.35% or 24,855 shares. Bancorp holds 0.27% or 82,434 shares. Swift Run Capital Management Llc has 16,000 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc reported 0.09% stake. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.1% or 72,652 shares in its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel owns 139,243 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Northstar Investment Limited Liability invested in 1.14% or 214,129 shares. 53,983 are held by Strategic Advisors Limited Com. Bridges Management has 56,860 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.17% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Advsrs Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. Da Davidson holds 320,808 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,000 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker Jm Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19,560 shares to 5,332 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,608 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).