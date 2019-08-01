Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Has Upped by $399,483 as Share Price Declined; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ecofin LTD Raised Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 29,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 22,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 1.69 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 468,765 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Incorporated has 0.23% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Aviva Pcl holds 0.07% or 127,195 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company reported 2,868 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,801 were reported by Pictet North America Advisors Sa. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 65,922 shares. South Dakota Council has 10,000 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Com holds 997,363 shares. 1.22M are held by Aqr Capital Llc. Asset Management reported 0.09% stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,440 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 2,655 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 5,451 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). M&T Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 89,247 shares to 198,158 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 104,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,418 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,832 shares to 93,107 shares, valued at $17.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,309 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 440 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Lc. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 401,053 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Co reported 62,839 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 2,734 shares. American Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,733 shares. Barometer holds 68,468 shares. Commerce State Bank invested in 0.01% or 7,840 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 476,711 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv, Missouri-based fund reported 4,178 shares. Capital Impact Ltd Liability invested in 56,718 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd owns 359,094 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 9,074 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 422,759 shares.