Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Raised Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $51.22 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 147,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,878 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86M, down from 379,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $344.95. About 481,437 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,247 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 9,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 529,238 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 48,409 are owned by Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Liability. Hudock Capital Gp Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 70 shares. Asset invested in 0.07% or 34,090 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability invested in 54,163 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 712 are owned by Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Co. 71,108 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Jane Street Llc invested in 0.01% or 31,422 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 82,986 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Conning Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Amarillo Bancshares accumulated 2,297 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 5,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Maryland Capital Mngmt has invested 1.44% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 10,761 shares to 15,767 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,107 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.91 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 19,615 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 30,661 shares. Sun Life invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Automobile Association invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Kbc Gru Nv reported 6,437 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 33 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Com holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 85,800 shares. Glenmede Na reported 29,522 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund owns 0.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,120 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 35,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2,319 were reported by Intrust Savings Bank Na. Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Synovus Finance invested in 17,705 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 940 are held by Conning.