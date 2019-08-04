Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Raised Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake; Cameco (CCJ) SI Decreased By 0.13%

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 27.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 6,341 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 29,015 shares with $1.85 million value, up from 22,674 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $11.51B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 3.26M shares traded or 98.27% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) had a decrease of 0.13% in short interest. CCJ’s SI was 9.48 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.13% from 9.50 million shares previously. With 1.82 million avg volume, 5 days are for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s short sellers to cover CCJ’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71 million shares traded or 17.90% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Among 5 analysts covering SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS&C Technologies Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, April 17.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 4,559 shares to 9,011 valued at $684,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 4,744 shares and now owns 23,215 shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger owns 153,125 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 4,204 shares. Gp One Trading Lp accumulated 0% or 1,685 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 23,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 5,595 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Hrt Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Castleark Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.1% or 42,705 shares. 96,724 are held by Ashfield Prns Llc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 433,553 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 56,184 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 144,926 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Lc reported 3,250 shares.

