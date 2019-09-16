Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Raised Holding in Valero Energy New (VLO); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Has Lifted by Private Capital Advisors Inc

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 13,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 46,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.42M, up from 33,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 23,295 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 19,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.41M shares traded or 38.98% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

