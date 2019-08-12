Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Raised By $399,483 Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake; Dodge & Cox Increased Its Dish Network (DISH) Stake

Dodge & Cox increased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 49.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 9.44M shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Dodge & Cox holds 28.37 million shares with $898.99M value, up from 18.93M last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $15.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 1.11M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 27.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 6,341 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 29,015 shares with $1.85M value, up from 22,674 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $11.21B valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 2.02 million shares traded or 14.30% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 6,967 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 84,276 shares. 7,345 were reported by Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation. Incline Global Mgmt Llc invested in 5.89% or 460,820 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 13 shares stake. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 56,184 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Sei Company stated it has 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 58,063 shares. Valinor Management Lp has invested 4.93% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 42 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Llc. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 753,200 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Parametric Port Associates Lc invested in 187,338 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 198,104 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS&C Technologies Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, July 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. UBS maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Needham. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 30.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.38 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES bought $306,700 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $15.72M worth of stock was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5. 10,000 shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A, worth $348,700.

