Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Position in United Technologies (UTX) Cut by $679,900 as Stock Value Declined; As Regency Centers (REG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Stake

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (REG) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 725,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.25 million, down from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 487,204 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 5,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 20,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, down from 26,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.05. About 1.14 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,017 shares to 23,295 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.05 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,555 are owned by Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 0.31% or 15,329 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 694,439 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 26,923 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Company has invested 0.63% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,451 shares. Ameriprise reported 2.18 million shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 193,604 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 76,608 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 275 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 1,607 shares. Capital Guardian Tru reported 227,923 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi reported 3,322 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Com Bancshares holds 272,777 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Lc has invested 1.84% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0.24% or 813,759 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 109 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 6.27 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical reported 5,814 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 6,554 shares in its portfolio. Adelante Management Ltd Liability Co holds 3.25% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 944,827 shares. Sun Life Fin stated it has 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 28,255 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Mackenzie reported 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Sei Investments holds 0.05% or 213,903 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Qs Ltd Llc accumulated 12,047 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 132,728 shares or 0% of the stock.

