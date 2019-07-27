Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Maintains Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX); Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Position in Fedex (FDX) Boosted as Market Value Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,043 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 27,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 142.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 2,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 1.56 million shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $47.57 million activity. LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 11. The insider ALTSHULER DAVID sold 32,956 shares worth $5.94M. Sachdev Amit sold $6.32 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Tuesday, February 12. 4,247 shares were sold by Silva Paul M, worth $794,273 on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 3,450 shares valued at $658,674 was made by Parini Michael on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 854 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 2,340 shares in its portfolio. 565 are owned by Huntington Comml Bank. Covington Mngmt owns 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 95 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 43 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership owns 8,701 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.18% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). First Manhattan reported 925 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24,899 are held by Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Com. Weiss Multi invested in 40,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0.11% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Asset Mngmt stated it has 16,445 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc holds 348,330 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset stated it has 34,487 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,470 shares to 14,883 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,643 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Tru Comm has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability accumulated 60,822 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 1,368 shares. Old Natl Bank In has 43,126 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.06% or 1.16M shares. Moreover, Reliant Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.82% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19,841 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 15,422 shares stake. Rampart Investment Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Verity Asset Mngmt invested in 0.33% or 1,561 shares. 970 were accumulated by Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 4,411 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 1,580 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pension Service has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

