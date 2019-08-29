Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Maintains Position in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK); As Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Shares Declined, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lifted Its Stake by $4.45 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 123,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.27M, up from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 67,883 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 19,543 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $126.04. About 943,704 shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 139,699 shares to 7,986 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 62,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 0.24% or 922,657 shares. 110,185 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability reported 22,817 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 3,041 shares. Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Wellington Shields And Lc reported 2,800 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 3,932 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial reported 1.21 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corp reported 429,600 shares. United Serv Automobile Association reported 58,543 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 20,817 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,498 shares.

