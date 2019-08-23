Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $477,280; Market Value Declined; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Allen Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $16.14 Million as Share Price Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 613.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 358,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 417,056 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.99M, up from 58,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 1.65 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 5,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,966 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 49,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $67.01. About 2.17M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,495 shares to 57,592 shares, valued at $24.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,369 shares to 9,169 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 8,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,075 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.38 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

