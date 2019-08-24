Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lowered Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake; Blackbaud (BLKB) Sentiment Is 1.23

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 102 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 83 trimmed and sold stock positions in Blackbaud Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 49.62 million shares, down from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackbaud Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 64 Increased: 67 New Position: 35.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 16.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,744 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 23,215 shares with $2.97M value, down from 27,959 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $60.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. for 4.57 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,740 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc has 3.21% invested in the company for 81,751 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has invested 2.44% in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

The stock decreased 4.96% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 198,214 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 165.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. $2.08 million worth of stock was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Tuesday, July 23.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -3.31% below currents $146.34 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $129 target. JP Morgan upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Friday, March 22. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $136 target.