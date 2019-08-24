Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $842,865; Market Valuation Rose; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding by $4.57 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 769,968 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,715 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 8,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,948 shares to 30,820 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Everence Cap Mngmt invested in 8,314 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt owns 0.63% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 61,721 shares. 26,018 are held by Thomas Story Son Ltd. American Insur Communications Tx invested in 7,091 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bailard Incorporated stated it has 2,044 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Spc Financial has invested 0.51% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Miller Lp invested in 0.62% or 9,502 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 0.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 12,704 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aristotle Capital Management Limited Liability reported 1,200 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Westchester Cap Mngmt Inc reported 36,876 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.07M shares.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.