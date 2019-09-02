Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lifted Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position; Shorts at UCORE RARE METALS COMMON SHARES CA (UURAF) Raised By 871.43%

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 27.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 6,341 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 29,015 shares with $1.85 million value, up from 22,674 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $11.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06 million shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO

UCORE RARE METALS INC COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:UURAF) had an increase of 871.43% in short interest. UURAF’s SI was 20,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 871.43% from 2,100 shares previously. With 359,600 avg volume, 0 days are for UCORE RARE METALS INC COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:UURAF)’s short sellers to cover UURAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1525. About 47,600 shares traded. Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited owns 216,241 shares. 970,538 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Avalon Advsrs Lc reported 84,276 shares. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.58% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 200,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 9,698 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability has 1.91M shares. Castleark Mgmt holds 0.1% or 42,705 shares. Tributary Capital Limited Com reported 42,100 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 50,160 shares. Barometer holds 0.5% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 68,468 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 172,502 shares. 34,634 are owned by Svcs Automobile Association. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 10,617 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 13,557 shares to 52,988 valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 10,317 shares and now owns 69,026 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 44.82% above currents $46.61 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, July 30.

