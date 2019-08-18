Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lifted Its Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) as Stock Value Declined; Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined While Hikari Tsushin Has Boosted by $2.72 Million Its Stake

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 142.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 5,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 2,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.12M shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 200 shares. Next Century Growth Lc stated it has 17,024 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Insurance Tx owns 28,025 shares. 267,939 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Cullinan Associate Incorporated invested in 1.53% or 110,473 shares. Bailard has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Strs Ohio has invested 0.28% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 2,421 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 25,339 were accumulated by Hbk Investments Lp. 105 are owned by Adirondack Tru. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation, Nebraska-based fund reported 161 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 0.17% or 2,481 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American National Registered Investment Advisor has 0.31% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3,015 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,428 shares to 27,255 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,458 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.