Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lifted Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK); As Camden Property Trust (CPT) Share Price Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Has Increased Position by $909,000

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 835,233 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78 million, up from 826,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 485,282 shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,543 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 886,249 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,018 shares to 147,329 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,348 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “West Virginia American Water Files 2020 Infrastructure Replacement Plan and Distribution System Improvement Charge – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “American Water Works Q1 Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Water Recognized With Top Score on Disability Equality Index – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Best-Performing Water Stocks of 2019 So Far – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

