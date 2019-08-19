Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Cintas (CTAS); Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Stock Declined While Fifth Third Bancorp Has Cut Its Position

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 10,547 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $266.78. About 89,680 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 5,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 10,492 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 16,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 62,062 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 59,832 shares to 113,123 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 70,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Lp has invested 0.19% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Sol Cap Mgmt has 1,550 shares. 34,116 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,834 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 254,103 were reported by Strs Ohio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 183,267 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.09% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 235,160 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 16,677 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 1,858 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake. 194,742 are owned by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia. Retirement Of Alabama reported 34,627 shares.

