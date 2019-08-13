Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Increases Holding in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO); Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Cut American Airlines Group (ASB) Stake by $1.01 Million; Market Value Declined

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 12,130 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.65. About 289,246 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (ASB) by 68.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 32,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 47,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 209,643 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,245 shares to 50,370 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,950 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q2 Earnings Are Poised to Grow – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of Tractor Supply Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:TSCO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRA, CLVS, TSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Office Depot’s (ODP) Efforts Help Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Co. and MuttNation Announce Partnership to Benefit Shelter Pets and Animals Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $81.08 million for 10.11 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) CEO Philip Flynn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Associated Bank parent to buy Illinois bank near St. Louis – Milwaukee Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Associated Bank closes on acquisition of Huntington branches in Wisconsin – Columbus Business First” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Associated Banc-Corp Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings of $0.49 Per Common Share, or $0.51 Per Common Share Excluding $4 million in Acquisition Related Costs(1), Year-to-Date Earnings Per Share up 10% from Prior Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NYSE:MKL) by 29,655 shares to 30,052 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 47,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo (NASDAQ:ECOL).