Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Increases Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC); As Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Lowered Position

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 29,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 22,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 261,742 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 3.37 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 2.76M shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). North Carolina-based Sterling Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 686,456 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited reported 549,786 shares. Fin Architects reported 1,700 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Trustco Comml Bank N Y accumulated 21,550 shares. 597 were reported by Fil. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.11% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.49% or 1.63 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 209,500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 318,717 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 83,213 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. The insider Green Anthony C bought $478,000. Another trade for 90,000 shares valued at $852,294 was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. Another trade for 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management: Strong Buy Below $10? – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Statistical Drivers For Annaly Capital Management (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reasons To Purchase Annaly Despite An Uncertain Future – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) by 10,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company owns 6,225 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 40,619 shares. Hrt Fincl has 0.1% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Atria Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Artisan Prtn Lp invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 29,989 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset. Brinker Cap has invested 0.08% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). First Allied Advisory Service has 4,178 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.4% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 65,600 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0.53% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 98,865 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Brant Point Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 157,933 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 46,376 shares. Bessemer Inc owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 12,896 shares. Amp Capital Investors has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,959 shares to 18,188 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,433 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).