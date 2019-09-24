Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Increased Its Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by $518,783 as Stock Value Rose; Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 4,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 15,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 10,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 589,749 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 20,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 446,852 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26M, down from 467,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 560,364 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Gained 17% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Healthcare Trust Of America Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Spruce Point Capital Releases A Strong Sell Forensic Research Opinion On Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) – PR Newswire” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 30,869 shares to 57,735 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 26,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $86.16M for 17.13 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,230 shares to 20,883 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,297 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,663 shares. Windward Management Ca has invested 2.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Northern reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). National Bank Of America De holds 11.37M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cantillon Management Ltd Liability reported 4.25% stake. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 0.35% stake. Qs Ltd Co stated it has 20,725 shares. Invest House Limited Liability has invested 0.92% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,956 shares. Rbo Communications has invested 2.65% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.19% or 8,727 shares. Sarasin & Partners Llp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Navellier And Associate holds 98,636 shares. Becker Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,270 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.49% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).