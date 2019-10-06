Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Increased Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $304,878 as Shares Rose; Davis Selected Advisers Has Lifted Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Holding by $3.75 Million

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 134,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.65 million, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 833 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,341 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $344.73. About 335,276 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) by 1.14 million shares to 23.01 million shares, valued at $666.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 1% or 17.12 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 297,668 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ameritas Invest Prns owns 318,198 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Inc owns 111,191 shares. Pggm invested 0.76% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Manikay Prtn has 7.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Consolidated Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 397,513 shares. Anderson Hoagland Company invested in 220,091 shares or 3.63% of the stock. Arrow Fincl has 0.95% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.22M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Arvest State Bank Tru Division holds 1.82% or 920,250 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Morgan Stanley owns 51.57 million shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Lc owns 127,983 shares.

